Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Upgraded by CL King to “Buy”

CL King upgraded shares of Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. CL King currently has $6.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut Outset Medical from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.42.

Outset Medical Price Performance

Shares of OM stock opened at $2.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $127.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.99. Outset Medical has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $24.13.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $30.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 million. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 102.50% and a negative net margin of 132.54%. Research analysts expect that Outset Medical will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Outset Medical news, SVP Marc Nash sold 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.00, for a total value of $290,862.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 243,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,554,593. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Outset Medical news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 8,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $34,860.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 838,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,596,783.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Nash sold 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.00, for a total value of $290,862.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 243,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,554,593. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,167 shares of company stock worth $416,371 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 286.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development of a hemodialysis system for hemodialysis in the United States. The company offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings; and manufactures, supports, and distributes for Tablo console, Tablo cartridge, and other consumables.

Featured Articles

