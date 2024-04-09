Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the third quarter worth $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 141.1% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Melius assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Vertical Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.29.

Insider Transactions at Otis Worldwide

In other news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $3,426,360.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,660,653.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $3,426,360.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,660,653.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $1,675,602.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of OTIS stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.40. 663,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,019,326. The stock has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 1.01. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $100.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.92.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 9.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 40.12%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

