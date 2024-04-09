Osmosis (OSMO) Trading Up 2.7% This Week

Osmosis (OSMO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 9th. One Osmosis coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.28 or 0.00001854 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Osmosis has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. Osmosis has a total market capitalization of $838.91 million and $32.06 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000596 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Osmosis Coin Profile
Osmosis launched on February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 998,239,992 coins and its circulating supply is 653,824,815 coins. The official website for Osmosis is osmosis.zone. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Osmosis Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Osmosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Osmosis using one of the exchanges listed above.
