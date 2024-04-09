Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.04 and last traded at $14.07. 457,295 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 3,245,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Oscar Health in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Oscar Health from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Oscar Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Oscar Health Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.28.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.08. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 29.99%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Formation8 GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,480,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 14,576,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,859,000 after buying an additional 3,430,032 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the first quarter worth approximately $27,427,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 18.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,127,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,693,000 after buying an additional 2,211,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,781,000. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

