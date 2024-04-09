OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Stock Price Up 6.2%

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.87 and last traded at $29.61. Approximately 64,894 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 175,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.88.

KIDS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.72.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $37.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 14.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.03%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph W. Hauser sold 2,903 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $81,458.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,195.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark C. Throdahl sold 2,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $67,126.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,803,474.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph W. Hauser sold 2,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $81,458.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,195.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,253 shares of company stock worth $477,375 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KIDS. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 3.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 49.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 6.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 6.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 275,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,858,000 after purchasing an additional 17,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 4.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, engages in designing, developing, and marketing anatomically appropriate implants, instruments, and specialized braces for children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers pediatric trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

