Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $18.00

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.00 and last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 77 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

Orion Oyj Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.33.

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $345.76 million during the quarter. Orion Oyj had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 27.75%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Orion Oyj will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

About Orion Oyj

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company provides prescription drugs and self-care products, which includes Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; Precedex, Dexdor, and Precedex for human use; Burana for inflammatory pain; Divina series for menopausal symptoms; Trexan for rheumatoid arthritis and cancer; Stalevo, Entacapone, and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson's disease; Biosimilars for rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory bowel diseases; and Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure, as well as Fareston for breast cancer.

