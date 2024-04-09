Orchid Price Hits $0.15 on Exchanges (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. Orchid has a total market cap of $145.42 million and $14.39 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Orchid token can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000209 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Orchid Profile

Orchid is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.14969096 USD and is up 8.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $14,596,932.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

