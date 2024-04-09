Orchid Hits Market Capitalization of $142.97 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One Orchid token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000212 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Orchid has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a market capitalization of $142.97 million and approximately $5.52 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00009560 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00014553 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001532 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00015874 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,941.47 or 1.00008653 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00011240 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000070 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.32 or 0.00133929 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Orchid

