Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) is Caledonia Investments PLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Caledonia Investments PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 839,100 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Oracle comprises 11.9% of Caledonia Investments PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Caledonia Investments PLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $88,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,273,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $15,599,200,000 after buying an additional 7,883,515 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Oracle by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,586,810 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,815,566,000 after buying an additional 1,570,528 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Oracle by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,675,878,000 after buying an additional 1,794,080 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Oracle by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,718,180 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,982,630,000 after buying an additional 635,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,409,896,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Down 1.2 %

ORCL stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,577,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,832,438. The firm has a market cap of $336.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.09. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $132.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. William Blair upgraded Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.76.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

