Optas LLC Sells 39,905 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Optas LLC decreased its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 71.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,142 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 39,905 shares during the period. Coinbase Global accounts for about 0.8% of Optas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Optas LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,422,000. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its position in Coinbase Global by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 8,959 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COIN. TheStreet upgraded Coinbase Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $146.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.15.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.02, for a total value of $1,210,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,462,698.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.02, for a total value of $1,210,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,462,698.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 97,836 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $13,133,504.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 299,580 shares in the company, valued at $40,215,619.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 766,070 shares of company stock worth $121,938,069. Insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN traded down $12.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $244.31. 5,786,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,321,378. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.65. The stock has a market cap of $59.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 899.78 and a beta of 3.41. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.43 and a 12-month high of $283.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $1.13. The business had revenue of $953.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.10 million. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.46) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

