Optas LLC Sells 1,214 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Optas LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,628 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 19.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after buying an additional 164,789 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 25.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 33.4% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSLA stock traded up $3.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.06. The company had a trading volume of 83,499,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,887,313. The business has a 50-day moving average of $183.06 and a 200-day moving average of $216.28. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $152.37 and a one year high of $299.29. The stock has a market cap of $560.71 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,098 shares of company stock valued at $38,802,534 in the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $193.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $143.00 to $138.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.07.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

