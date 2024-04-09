Optas LLC Reduces Stock Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Optas LLC cut its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in National Grid by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 70,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in National Grid by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in National Grid by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,260,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,712,000 after purchasing an additional 8,192 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Grid during the third quarter worth $2,775,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in National Grid by 23.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,648,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,962,000 after purchasing an additional 318,533 shares in the last quarter. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded National Grid from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,201.67.

Shares of NYSE NGG traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.68. The company had a trading volume of 127,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,931. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $74.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.23.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

