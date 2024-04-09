Optas LLC Purchases Shares of 17,000 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS)

Optas LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000. Optas LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSPS. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Fortune Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of RSPS stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.11. 14,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,663. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.81. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.28 and a fifty-two week high of $35.43.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RSPS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer staples equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US consumer staples stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPS was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.