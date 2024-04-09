Optas LLC Has $6.71 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Optas LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 381.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,472 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up 2.0% of Optas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Optas LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $6,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,157,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 499,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,355,000 after buying an additional 36,319 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 638.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,941,000 after buying an additional 87,044 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,837,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,559,000 after buying an additional 185,200 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBB traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 577,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,160. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $85.28 and a twelve month high of $95.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.07.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2827 per share. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

