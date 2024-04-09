Optas LLC Has $419,000 Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Optas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,721 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 142 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 5,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,285,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,285,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.54, for a total value of $409,507.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,974.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,770 shares of company stock valued at $12,065,385 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Price Performance

ADSK stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $246.60. 400,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,287,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $52.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.43. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.38 and a 52-week high of $279.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $256.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.86.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Autodesk from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.44.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

