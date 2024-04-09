Optas LLC Has $4.17 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Optas LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 41.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,618 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 1.3% of Optas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Optas LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after buying an additional 13,829 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.93. The stock had a trading volume of 4,243,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,930,400. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $100.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.48.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

