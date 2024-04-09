Optas LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2024

Optas LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANETFree Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,731 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 3,625.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Price Performance

NYSE ANET traded down $4.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $293.26. The company had a trading volume of 775,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401,200. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.68 and a fifty-two week high of $307.74. The company has a market capitalization of $91.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $280.10 and its 200 day moving average is $239.81.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANETGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Melius Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.59.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Arista Networks

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.96, for a total value of $125,199.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 416 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.96, for a total transaction of $125,199.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 22,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total value of $6,666,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,665,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,585,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 356,994 shares of company stock worth $100,780,362. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET)

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.