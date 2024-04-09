Optas LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Optas LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,731 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 3,625.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ANET traded down $4.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $293.26. The company had a trading volume of 775,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401,200. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.68 and a fifty-two week high of $307.74. The company has a market capitalization of $91.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $280.10 and its 200 day moving average is $239.81.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Melius Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.59.

In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.96, for a total value of $125,199.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 416 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.96, for a total transaction of $125,199.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 22,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total value of $6,666,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,665,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,585,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 356,994 shares of company stock worth $100,780,362. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

