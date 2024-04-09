Optas LLC Cuts Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Optas LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,888 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for 0.6% of Optas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Optas LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 892.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.97.

Salesforce Trading Down 0.4 %

CRM traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $300.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,588,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,591,261. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.31 and a 1-year high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,074 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total value of $2,009,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,074,012. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,074 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total transaction of $2,009,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,074,012. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total transaction of $3,963,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,836,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,656,068,503.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 903,175 shares of company stock worth $260,284,196. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

