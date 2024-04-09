Oppenheimer Raises SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Price Target to $80.00

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Oppenheimer from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.75.

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $70.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.68. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $52.19 and a fifty-two week high of $72.54.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. The business had revenue of $484.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.39 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 16,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $1,122,735.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,665,197.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SEI Investments news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 16,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $1,122,735.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,665,197.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanjay Sharma sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $1,008,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 206,333 shares of company stock valued at $14,481,612. 15.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 6,277.8% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

