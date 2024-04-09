ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Position Increased by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 102.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,727 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $21,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OKE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 118,109.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,482,363,000 after acquiring an additional 22,543,516 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 10.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,237,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,757,405,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525,010 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 9,775.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,510 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 37.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,292,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $843,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 3,478.3% during the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 3,578,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478,316 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,992,656. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.91 and a fifty-two week high of $80.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.90.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.35%.

ONEOK announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the utilities provider to purchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on ONEOK from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays raised their target price on ONEOK from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith bought 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.25 per share, with a total value of $203,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at $203,175. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

