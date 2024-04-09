One Media iP Group (LON:OMIP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.38

One Media iP Group Plc (LON:OMIP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.38 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 4 ($0.05), with a volume of 1091883 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4 ($0.05).

One Media iP Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £8.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.06, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

One Media iP Group Company Profile

One Media iP Group Plc engages in the acquisition and exploitation of mixed media intellectual property rights for distribution through the digital medium and traditional media outlets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its mixed media products include music, video, spoken word, and digital books.

