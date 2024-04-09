Ondine Biomedical (LON:OBI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.53

Ondine Biomedical Inc. (LON:OBI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.53 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.57 ($0.08), with a volume of 201334 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.25 ($0.09).

Ondine Biomedical Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 8.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.39. The firm has a market cap of £14.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.00 and a beta of -0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 9.51.

Ondine Biomedical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ondine Biomedical Inc, a Life sciences company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of antimicrobial photodisinfection therapies in Canada and internationally. Its product platform is Photodisinfection, a topical light-based antimicrobial technology that eliminates harmful pathogens.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ondine Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ondine Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.