OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

OncoCyte Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of OncoCyte stock opened at $2.86 on Friday. OncoCyte has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $7.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.08.

Institutional Trading of OncoCyte

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in OncoCyte by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 90,534 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,228,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 236,099 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $896,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 541,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 81,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 78,500 shares during the last quarter. 55.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

