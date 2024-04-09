Omnicom Group (OMC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 16th. Analysts expect Omnicom Group to post earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Omnicom Group to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Omnicom Group stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.08. The company had a trading volume of 424,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,548. Omnicom Group has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.33. The stock has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.97.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.46%.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $43,936.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omnicom Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 683.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,016,000 after buying an additional 2,579,717 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,527,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,111,000 after purchasing an additional 683,810 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter worth about $59,124,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,434,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $631,076,000 after buying an additional 362,985 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 644.1% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 407,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,579,000 after buying an additional 352,639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on OMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.