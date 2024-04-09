Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $18.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.53% from the stock’s previous close.

ONB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Stephens decreased their target price on Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old National Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.71.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ONB

Old National Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:ONB traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.74. The stock had a trading volume of 131,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $17.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.83.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $689.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.87 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 22.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old National Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 5.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 55.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 83,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

About Old National Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.