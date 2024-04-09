Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Sold by B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Okta by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Okta by 2.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Okta by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 10.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OKTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Okta from $70.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Okta from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Okta from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.39.

Okta Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Okta stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $101.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,177. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $65.04 and a one year high of $114.50.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.35. Okta had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.25 million. Analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total value of $534,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,252.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Okta news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 4,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total transaction of $445,615.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,119.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,252.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,651 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,218 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

