Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $30.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Ocwen Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Ocwen Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Ocwen Financial Stock Performance

OCN stock traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $25.57. 745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,162. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.62. Ocwen Financial has a 12 month low of $21.15 and a 12 month high of $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.13, a current ratio of 18.14 and a quick ratio of 18.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.88.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $277.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.23 million. Ocwen Financial had a positive return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ocwen Financial will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ocwen Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCN. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Ocwen Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Ocwen Financial by 82.7% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 3,196.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

About Ocwen Financial

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. It operates through, Servicing and Originations segments. The company provides commercial forward mortgage loan servicing, reverse mortgage servicing, special servicing, and asset management services for to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans classified as loans.

