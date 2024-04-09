Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) is Asset Management Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Asset Management Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Occidental Petroleum comprises 4.5% of Asset Management Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Asset Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $5,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OXY. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 5.9% in the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 224,129,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,178,796,000 after buying an additional 12,422,073 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 24.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,021,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $779,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,651 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,995,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $357,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,052 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,732,000 after purchasing an additional 118,928 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,665,494 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $302,697,000 after purchasing an additional 125,927 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OXY shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.31.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE:OXY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.64. 1,043,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,677,598. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.88. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $55.12 and a 52-week high of $69.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 22.51%.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Further Reading

