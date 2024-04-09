Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by Stone Point Wealth LLC

Stone Point Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,125 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new position in Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth $3,433,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, QV Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 483,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,382,000 after purchasing an additional 113,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NTR traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.24. 1,722,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,085,559. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.75. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $75.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.89.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.35). Nutrien had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 85.38%.

NTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Nutrien from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Nutrien from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.95.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

