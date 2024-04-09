NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,280,153 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 840,303 shares.The stock last traded at $22.84 and had previously closed at $22.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NuStar Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

NuStar Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.76, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $451.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.69 million. NuStar Energy had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 107.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NuStar Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 225.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuStar Energy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in NuStar Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in NuStar Energy by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in NuStar Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NuStar Energy by 234.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in NuStar Energy by 1,610.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. 63.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation, terminalling, and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

