NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NuStar Energy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.43.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on NS

NuStar Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

NuStar Energy stock opened at $22.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.76, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.76. NuStar Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.70 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.98.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $451.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.69 million. NuStar Energy had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 107.61%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NuStar Energy will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

NuStar Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 225.35%.

Institutional Trading of NuStar Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in NuStar Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in NuStar Energy by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in NuStar Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NuStar Energy by 234.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in NuStar Energy by 1,610.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

About NuStar Energy

(Get Free Report)

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation, terminalling, and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.