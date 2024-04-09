NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Trading Down 4.5%

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) traded down 4.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.63 and last traded at $5.67. 825,038 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 4,475,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SMR shares. UBS Group upped their target price on NuScale Power from $2.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.25 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of NuScale Power from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $4.50 price target (down from $7.50) on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NuScale Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Get NuScale Power alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SMR

NuScale Power Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.72.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 29.93% and a negative net margin of 255.86%. The business had revenue of $4.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at NuScale Power

In other news, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 59,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $251,025.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in NuScale Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 80.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NuScale Power during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new position in NuScale Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

NuScale Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NuScale Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuScale Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.