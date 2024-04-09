Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Trading 3.9% Higher

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.34 and last traded at $14.34. 36,441 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 789,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Up 17.0 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 2.06.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.26). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.47% and a negative net margin of 186.98%. The company had revenue of $15.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.66 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Nurix Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 6,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $68,256.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,333 shares in the company, valued at $684,696.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 10,817 shares of company stock worth $100,256 over the last ninety days. 9.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nurix Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 7.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 4.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 16.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

