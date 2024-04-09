Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Given Buy Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 28.93% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.87.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $19.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 69.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.19. Norwegian Cruise Line has a one year low of $12.41 and a one year high of $22.75.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 108.69% and a net margin of 1.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.10) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 9,335 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,085,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,242,000 after buying an additional 882,556 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,515,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 67,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Get Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Further Reading

