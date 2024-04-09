Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Insider James B. Evans Sells 3,150 Shares

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) insider James B. Evans sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,097,626. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NOG traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,568,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,339. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.57 and a 52 week high of $43.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.98.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.03). Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 42.61% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The business had revenue of $543.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.30.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 137.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,915,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,271,000 after buying an additional 6,322,462 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,587,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827,642 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 1,356.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 979,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,624,000 after purchasing an additional 912,449 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,301,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,518,000 after purchasing an additional 742,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,786,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,318,000 after purchasing an additional 605,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

