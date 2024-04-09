Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.490-2.490 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.610. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Norfolk Southern also updated its Q1 guidance to $2.49 EPS.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:NSC traded up $2.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $252.82. The company had a trading volume of 504,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,100. The company has a 50-day moving average of $253.57 and a 200 day moving average of $228.26. The company has a market cap of $62.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Norfolk Southern has a 1 year low of $183.09 and a 1 year high of $263.66.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 67.33%.

NSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised Norfolk Southern from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $302.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Norfolk Southern from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $257.41.

Institutional Trading of Norfolk Southern

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Bank lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.0% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 7,835 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 680 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

