Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.490-2.490 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.610. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Norfolk Southern also updated its Q1 guidance to $2.49 EPS.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC traded up $2.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $253.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,571. The stock has a market cap of $62.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Norfolk Southern has a 1-year low of $183.09 and a 1-year high of $263.66.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.33%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $257.41.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Norfolk Southern

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norfolk Southern

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.5% during the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,306 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,737 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 16,047 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.6% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.