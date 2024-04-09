Nomura Trims JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Target Price to $33.00

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Nomura from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on JD.com from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on JD.com from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. HSBC upped their price target on JD.com from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on JD.com from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded JD.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.07.

Get JD.com alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JD

JD.com Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $25.94 on Friday. JD.com has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.81 and its 200 day moving average is $26.04. The firm has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.54.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $4.74. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $306.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that JD.com will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

JD.com Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JD.com

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 994 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 3.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 0.9% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 39,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 28.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in JD.com by 2.0% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 24,265 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JD.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.