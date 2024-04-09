NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Stone Point Wealth LLC

Stone Point Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,401 shares during the quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in NextEra Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $793,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE NEE traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,183,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,887,168. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $79.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.31.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a $0.515 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.46.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

