Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.13.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Newell Brands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group downgraded Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

NWL stock opened at $7.45 on Tuesday. Newell Brands has a fifty-two week low of $6.49 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.95.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.24% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is -29.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 54,796,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,810,000 after buying an additional 2,373,356 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,892,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,670,000 after buying an additional 739,295 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,151,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,886,000 after buying an additional 2,732,905 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,747,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,327,000 after buying an additional 660,347 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,259,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,959,000 after buying an additional 3,168,690 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

