New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Trading Down 2.4% on Analyst Downgrade

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.4% on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $4.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. New York Community Bancorp traded as low as $3.19 and last traded at $3.21. 4,836,223 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 37,461,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.29.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.43.

In other news, Director Peter Schoels purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $415,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 147,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,867.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Thomas R. Cangemi purchased 11,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.41 per share, with a total value of $49,877.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,394.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter Schoels bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 147,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,867.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 213,410 shares of company stock valued at $875,626 over the last 90 days. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 7.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 67,668,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723,876 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,302,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,902,000 after purchasing an additional 444,458 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 61.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,348,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,548,000 after purchasing an additional 13,450,558 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,577,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,581,000 after purchasing an additional 336,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 30.0% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 7,932,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.03. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.96, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.56). New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 28.96%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.01%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

