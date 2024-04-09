New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

New Concept Energy Stock Performance

New Concept Energy stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.07. New Concept Energy has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $1.40.

Institutional Trading of New Concept Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBR. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in New Concept Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in New Concept Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in New Concept Energy by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13,576 shares during the period.

About New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

