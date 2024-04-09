Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock Position Decreased by Tobam

Tobam lowered its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,343 shares during the period. Neurocrine Biosciences accounts for about 2.6% of Tobam’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Tobam’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $29,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.15. The company had a trading volume of 135,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,024. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.62, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.25. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.04 and a 12-month high of $148.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.31. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $1,398,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,018,456.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $725,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,965.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $1,398,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,018,456.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 177,176 shares of company stock worth $24,562,081. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NBIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.46.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

