Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $616.43 and last traded at $617.05. Approximately 717,893 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 4,321,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $628.41.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $460.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $592.42.

The firm has a market cap of $268.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $596.93 and its 200-day moving average is $500.32.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,203,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total value of $25,591,006.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,003,651.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,203,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 268,335 shares of company stock valued at $151,619,811 in the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 1,214.7% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 5,114 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,112,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Emprise Bank acquired a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $359,000. Bath Savings Trust Co acquired a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 3,502.2% during the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,831 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,829,000 after purchasing an additional 17,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

