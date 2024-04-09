Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $550.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Barclays from $475.00 to $550.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 12.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NFLX. UBS Group increased their target price on Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.42.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $628.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $596.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $500.32. Netflix has a 52-week low of $315.62 and a 52-week high of $639.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $271.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.32, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total transaction of $12,553,897.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,091.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total value of $12,553,897.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,091.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 268,335 shares of company stock valued at $151,619,811. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 1,214.7% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 5,114 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Emprise Bank acquired a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $359,000. Bath Savings Trust Co acquired a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 2.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 3,502.2% during the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,831 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,829,000 after acquiring an additional 17,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

