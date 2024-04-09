Nedbank Group Limited (NDBKY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 11th

Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.4203 per share on Thursday, April 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from Nedbank Group’s previous dividend of $0.34.

Nedbank Group Price Performance

Shares of NDBKY stock opened at $12.43 on Tuesday. Nedbank Group has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $13.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.39.

Nedbank Group Company Profile

Nedbank Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wholesale and retail banking services in South Africa and internationally. It offers personal banking solutions, including bank accounts; advisory, management, and stockbroking investment services; personal, home, and student loans; overdrafts, vehicle and solar finance, short-term loans, and credit cards; life, funeral, short term, credit, travel, and business insurance; and share trading, financial planning, retirement planning, will drafting, estate planning, and will and trust services, as well as private wealth solutions.

