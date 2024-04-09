Nedbank Group Limited (NDBKY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 11th

Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.4203 per share on Thursday, April 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from Nedbank Group’s previous dividend of $0.34.
Nedbank Group Price Performance
Shares of NDBKY stock opened at $12.43 on Tuesday. Nedbank Group has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $13.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.39.
Nedbank Group Company Profile
