NEAR Protocol Market Cap Tops $8.09 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for $7.63 or 0.00010770 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 22% against the U.S. dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $8.09 billion and $612.14 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.45 or 0.00068363 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00024222 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00015619 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00003769 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00005961 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000177 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,185,163,832 coins and its circulating supply is 1,060,080,590 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

