Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Shares Gap Down to $25.81

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.81, but opened at $24.01. Nayax shares last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 3,369 shares.

Nayax Trading Down 3.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.25 million, a PE ratio of -52.08 and a beta of 0.08.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Nayax had a negative return on equity of 15.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $66.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Nayax Ltd. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nayax

About Nayax

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Nayax by 873.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Nayax in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Nayax in the third quarter valued at $123,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Nayax by 1,334.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Nayax by 621.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares during the period. 34.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

Featured Articles

