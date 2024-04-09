Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NAVB – Free Report) by 264.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.74% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.

