Navcoin Price Tops $0.0680 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and $29,271.75 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0680 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.48 or 0.00107213 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00036993 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00016004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002903 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000188 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.